New Zealand's political leaders are making their case to business people in the traditional pre-election BusinessNZ Leaders' address this morning.

Each party leader currently in Parliament has been allotted a speaking slot to pitch their ideas and plans to those in attendance.

The format of the event is different than in previous election cycles, given the Covid-19 gathering restrictions.

Leaders are giving their addresses via Zoom from various parts of the country.

'DON'T STUFF THE COUNTRY'

NZ First leader Winston Peters had a clear message to voters this morning: "Don't stuff the country".

Speaking from his campaign bus, Peters boasted about his party's record and experience – that's why people need to give their party vote to NZ First.

He told business people to not "let them stuff the country" on other parties – including Labour, his coalition partner.

Peters went on to say it was a "fact that we live in extraordinary times".

But he questioned "what on Earth" the South Island is doing in lockdown, when Covid-19 is in Auckland.

What the Government needs is a "steely focus" on economic recovery.

He also criticised Labour's Matariki holiday policy.

"What does this say about the sense of direction of our country?" he said, adding that it should not be New Zealand's priority.

He was also critical of the Greens and what they were focusing on.

"We are entering a completely new era."

Some of the policies he has heard have been "unbelievably out of this world".

He said the Government has to rebuild New Zealand and "we're in the age of big Government".

He cited NZ First's experience in Government and said the planned capital gains tax was "extraordinary silly".

Peters said NZ First has brought a "soundness" to the coalition Government.

NZ First, he said, has "rebuilt so much of this country in just three years".

He name checked how much money has been put into rail across the country.

Peters said Labour did not have the "sentimental conviction" to put forward the Provincial Growth Fund.

'FISCAL CHILD ABUSE'

Earlier, Act leader David Seymour said the massive amount of debt the Government is taking on to help cushion Covid-19's impact is nothing short of "fiscal child abuse".

Future children will be paying the price for the amount of debt New Zealand has been taking on, he said.

But more taxes was not the answer, Seymour said, rather, "we have to look at our spending".

He mooted reining in Government spending.

Much of Seymour's speech was aimed at the Government's Covid-19 response and how parts of it were not good enough.

"We need a simple goal – to maintain the elimination [goal] without lockdowns."

Lockdowns, he said, are expensive and damaging.

Other countries have done this – "why can't we?"

And he also cited other countries New Zealand should look to, in terms of its Covid-19 response.

"Why are we not more like Taiwan?"

Seymour said the Government needs to open the borders to countries that have the virus under control.

"We need to constantly seek to be better each week, not doing victory laps and dances."

Meanwhile, he said the private sector needs to be more involved in the Covid response.

"The Government needs to be a referee, not a player."

Act would facilitate this, he said.



MORE GREEN SPENDING

Greens co-leader James Shaw said that even before Covid-19, New Zealand had an infrastructure deficit and "those chickens were coming home to roost".

He said that the massive amount of Government spending going on right now needs to go towards Green infrastructure spending.

That will be mean the private sector will need to re-tool to tackle the challenge.

He also pointed out that more money was spent in the first week of the wage subsidy, than has been spent on all Treaty settlements combined.

Shaw said that if he was Māori, he would be annoyed to learn that the Government can just turn on this spending tap in a way it has previously said could not be done.



He said the Greens would like a digital trade centre set up at Mfat to look at how New Zealand can trade the information the private sector produces.

He added that he would like to see more electric planes, and electrc ferries to help reduce carbon emissions.

There are New Zealand companies are doing this at the moment.

"We do have a niche industry that is starting to emerge here, which I would like to see grow."

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and National leader Judith Collins will also give their addresses this morning.

Full list of speakers:

10.25am Act leader David Seymour

10.40am Green Party co-leader James Shaw

10.55am NZ First leader Winston Peters

11.10am Deloitte and Chapman Tripp election survey results delivered by Deloitte CEO Thomas Pippos

11.25am National leader Judith Collins

11.45am Labour leader Jacinda Ardern