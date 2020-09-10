A restaurant in a popular New Lynn eating precinct is the latest public location a person infected with Covid-19 has visited as the virus resurgence hits western suburbs.

Kage Brickworks in Lynnmall has been notified by health authorities it was a "location of interest" after a diner who later tested positive for Covid spent time in their eatery at the weekend.

It's the second premises in the west Auckland mall that has been alerted by public health in the past week.

The Ministry of Health website says a person was at Kage restaurant on Sunday morning between 9.15am -11.15am.

The Brickworks at LynnMall, where Kage restaurant has become the latest premises health authorities have alerted a Covid-infected diner has visited. Photo / Nick Reed

Two days earlier an infected shopper spent around 30 minutes in the mall's Countdown supermarket between 8pm - 8.30pm.

While the risk of catching Covid was "most often very low", the Health Ministry was asking people who were at the site at the same time to monitor their health and get medical advice if they became sick.

The store was closed on Tuesday morning for deep cleaning after health authorities alerted the chain's management a Covid-infected person had shopped there.

As the number in the Auckland August cluster swells to 173, a new bereavement sub-cluster connected to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship church is beginning to see new cases added every day.

There are now with 24 cases and 101 close contacts linked to that event. Two more were added yesterday.

It's also seen the locations of interest suddenly surge since last Wednesday.

The Health Ministry's list highlighting places and times where people infected with Covid visited prior to being tested now includes New Lynn restaurant Bricklane, Kreem Bake Cook in Henderson, and Crave Cafe in Morningside.

At least 20 bus trips on the Northern Express last Thursday and Friday have been identified after a bus driver tested positive this week.

And all pupils and staff at St Dominic's Catholic College are undergoing testing after a senior pupil attended class last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday while infected.

It was revealed yesterday the Mt Roskill church member who sparked two dozen cases after visiting a bereaved family home was meant to be in self-isolation.

The person had been tested before their visit on August 27, but the test result was pending.

As a close contact of another positive case, they should have been in isolation for 14 days even if they tested negative.

The wider church group now has 45 cases.