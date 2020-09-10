One person has been seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 2, Matawhero, west of Gisborne.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash about 9.20pm.

Police said initial indications are there are serious injuries.

Diversions were being put in place and the serious crash unit will attend the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

