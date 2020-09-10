Former Shortland Street actor Rene Naufahu has cancelled a play he was set to star in - just days after coming under fire for it.

Naufahu was meant to perform in his show Elephant at the end of this month, but the actor - who recently served a home detention sentence for sexually assaulting six women - received criticism for his messaging around the play.

The 50-year-old was convicted in 2018 of indecently assaulting six victims at his acting classes between 2011 and 2013.

He initially denied any wrongdoing and even posted a video of himself publicly performing a poem which seemingly referred to the allegations against him.

But Naufahu admitted his offences just a week before he was due to go on trial in the Auckland District Court.

The New Zealand Screen Awards winner's sentence was finished in early 2019.

Last week his comments around the new play Elephant drew the ire of victim advocate Louise Nicholas, who said he gave off a "poor me" attitude and appeared to demonstrate no remorse for his victims.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, Naufahu had announced his role in the play, which deals with depression and suicide.

Naufahu wrote about how he had realised he had "nothing to live for".

He was "at my lowest, covered in shame, isolated by guilt and humiliation, abandoned by friend and family alike", then added: "the only way forward seemed to be to take the way out."

He was persuaded to stay alive for the sake of his children.

He said he hoped the play would encourage the audience to have the courage to talk to their loved ones.

The wording of the post was criticised by Nicholas, who said there was no apology offered by Naufahu to his victims.

"For me it's all about the shame he brought on his family and on himself. There's no regard for the women he hurt, so that's really disappointing."

She said she was "saddened" the post had no reference to "survivors" of his offending.

"For him to move forward and do what he needs to do, not just for himself but actually for those that he harmed, he has to acknowledge to those women the harm that he caused, then look at writing a play around 'these are the consequences of my actions'."

Talking to the Herald last week, Naufahu said he was "devastated at the thought I might be causing more hurt at even attempting to make a positive stand".

"They can say what they feel and what represents them," he said. "Just as I am saying what I think needs to be heard better and what I hope can be accepted as now representing me.

"We all believe in the message. If we help just one other person who is suicidal, like I was helped, then bearing any negative criticism is something I am prepared for."

Naufahu said the message behind Elephant, which was confronting suicide, had to be brought "out of the darkness". It was imperative that those who were struggling still retained "hope".

"Because it is that hope, the hope that things can and will get better, that gets you through. That got me through it," he told the Herald.

The former TV star also said it was important that those who had "stuffed up, admit their mistakes, even serious ones, move on to try to do some good as a changed person".

"That's been my journey. I have done some bad things, which I regret, but in my life already I have done some good things too. I don't think I should stop doing the good things.

"If people out there want to find fault with that, I suspect they will find fault in anything I do. But I can't stand still scared of being judged. I don't think that is what anyone really wants. It's not what I would want for anyone else either."

The show has now been cancelled, and the Facebook page set up for it appears to have been deleted.

Naufahu has been contacted for comment but at the time of printing had not responded.

