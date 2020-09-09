Three people are injured, including two seriously, after an explosion at a building in Invercargill this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident - in Rothesay Place, a residential street in the suburb of Rockdale - just before 1.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were called to the scene after being informed by St John.

Two fire crews were sent to the house, where they had to put out a fire in the kitchen, he said.

Advertisement

"Two firefighters extinguished the fire in breathing apparatus," he said.

Three people at the house had been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Fire investigators are examining the scene.

A St John spokesman said two people with serious injuries were taken to Southland Hospital.

Another patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Cordons have been established around the area.