By RNZ

Three teenagers have pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 90-year-old Grace Virtue, who died of a brain injury after a home invasion last year.

Three teenage girls, who have name suppression, pleaded not guilty to murder and have been on trial at the High Court in Palmerston North.

Virtue's niece, Wendy O'Moore, told the court her aunt "looked pretty rough" and "felt foolish" for letting two of the teens inside.

She said her aunt had pleaded with the girls not to kick her in the head - she had fallen to the ground and was kicked in the ribs.

The trio will be sentenced on 13 November.