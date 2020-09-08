There are six new cases of Covid-19 today, four of which are in the community and linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship Church "mini-cluster".

Two of the cases are in managed isolation - one is a man in his 20s who arrived from the Philippines on September 3 and was at a managed isolation facility when he tested positive on day 3 of his stay.

The second case is a female in her late teens who arrived on the same flight from the Philippines and also tested positive on day 3.

The four new cases in the community are all linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship Church group within the Auckland August cluster. Auckland Regional Public Health is actively tracing and testing their contacts.

Four people with Covid-19 are in hospital. Two are stable and in isolation - one in Middlemore and one in North Shore hospitals. Two are in ICU, at North Shore and Waikato hospitals.

With today's six new cases and one additional recovered case, New Zealand's total number of active cases is 123. Of those, 43 are imported cases in managed isolation facilities, and 80 are community cases.

Yesterday's cases

There were four new cases of Covid-19 confirmed yesterday – two were in the community and two were in managed isolation.

Both the community cases were linked to the Auckland August cluster - one was a close contact of an existing confirmed case that has been epidemiologically linked to the cluster.

The second was a household contact of a confirmed case linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Church sub-cluster. Both were already in isolation.

New rules for testing certain higher-risk workers at the border and in managed isolation and quarantine facilities came into force, including:

• workers at Managed Quarantine Facilities and workers who transport people required to be in quarantine to and from the facility will be tested once every seven days

• workers at Managed Isolation Facilities and workers who transport people required to be in isolation to and from the facility will be tested once every 14 days

• workers in certain higher-risk occupations at the Ports of Auckland and the Port of Tauranga will be tested once every 14 days

• Workers in certain higher-risk occupations at Auckland International Airport will be tested once every 14 days.