TVNZ has caved to pressure and will include the Māori Party in its upcoming minor party election debate.

The state-owned broadcaster initially left the party out of the 1 News multi-party debate because it didn't meet the 3 per cent polling threshold or have its leader in Parliament.

But Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere said TVNZ's criteria were wrong "on a number of levels" because mainstream polling didn't reflect Māori seats which could affect who governs and so should be represented in debates.

"They were wrong to use present mainstream polling because these polls do not reflect Māori influence but only Pākehā preference," Tamihere said.

"They were wrong because they treated us the same as Pākehā seats and that we are most

definitely not. They were wrong because we are the Tangata Whenua and have a right to have our voice heard in the land of our ancestors.

"They were wrong because they are owned by us but governed by their present political masters. They were wrong because Māori voices matter."

Tamihere has earlier called TVNZ's criteria a reflection of "the embedded racism we suffer day in and day out".

Under the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act and the New Zealand Human Rights Act, they had a right to freedom of expression by bringing a Māori voice to the political table, he said.

Māori Party co-leaders John Tamihere and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo / File

TVNZ said today it accepted its criteria didn't adequately consider parties who are only contending Māori electorate seats and that success in Māori electorate seats affected the make-up of Parliament.

Viewers needed to be aware of parties and politicians who might have a viable path to Parliament by winning these seats, TVNZ said.

Delaying the election by a month until October 17 meant it had more time to consider its criteria, it said.

To address the imbalance "while ensuring fairness to other parties", TVNZ has broadened its criteria for the multi-party debate to "acknowledge viable contenders for electoral seats".

"Given TVNZ does not poll in Māori electorates, or a number of other electorates, previous parliamentary representation will be used to demonstrate a strong possibility of future seat success," it said.

Tamihere said he was pleased TVNZ had come to its senses.

"It is pleasing that the leadership at TVNZ have finally awoken to the fact that Māori have separate and distinctive constitutional rights in this country. The Māori party is grateful that common sense has prevailed and we are now included."

The 1 News multi-party debate will be held on October 8 and will be moderated by its political editor, Jessica Mutch McKay.

The parties that currently qualify under the criteria and which are invited to 1 NEWS' multi-party debate are Labour, National, NZ First, The Green Party, Act, Advance New Zealand and now the Māori Party.

The multi-party debate criteria for inclusion are:

• The leaders of registered parties currently represented in Parliament.

• The leaders of registered parties not represented in Parliament that score 3 per cent in at least one 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll in the six months before the debate.

• The leaders of registered parties where the leader has been an MP, or party has been represented, in either/both of the past two Parliaments.