A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to fires at a Christchurch cafe, two churches and the attempted arson of a third church.

He has also been charged with burglary and wilful damage at the third church, in Kaiapoi.

Emergency services were called to three fires in the early hours of yesterday morning - between 1am and 5.30am.

Fire crews arrived at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses church, in Parklands, to find it "well involved" in flames and badly damaged by fire.

Crews were later called to the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral on Hereford St, also known as the Cardboard Cathedral, after they were alerted to a fire when an alarm was triggered.

The fire, however, was out by the time crews arrived at the scene.

The Beach Cafe and Wine Bar, in New Brighton, was also affected by fire yesterday.

Police said they arrested the 21-year-old last night.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson, of the Canterbury criminal investigation branch, said: "We're pleased to have been able to bring about a swift result, which we hope will offer the community reassurance."

The 21-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District today.