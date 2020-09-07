NZ First leader Winston Peters has been snapped taking a sneaky smoko break on Otago University's Dunedin campus today, breaking its no-smoking rules.

The video of the deputy PM taking a cheeky puff in front of a no-smoking sign along with two other men is circulation on social media with the tagline, "Apparently smokefree policy only applies to some."

All three men in the video are smoking in the alley between the Robertson Library and the Owheo Building near Union St East just after 1pm.

The post has resulted in a mix of opinions, with some supporting Peters saying he has already said smokefree NZ would never work and that people shouldn't be dictated to.

Advertisement

But others were outraged at his "arrogant" disregard for the rules.

The person who took the video commented online that Peters' security noticed him filming them and says something to Peters before they all walk off. They also appear to hide their cigarettes from view.

Winston Peters was filmed having a cigarette at Otago University's Dunedin smokefree campus during a campaign visit this afternoon. Photo / Nick Meek

According to Otago University's website, the campus has been smokefree since 2014.

A university spokesman said Peters was at the Dunedin campus to take part in Vote 2020 – a question and answer session run by students in the Department of Politics.

Staff were not aware of the breach so did not speak with Peters about it.

However the spokesperson said it promoted a healthy environment for all staff and students which included a smoke-free environment.

The policy prohibits anyone from smoking on any University of Otago Campus and this applies to anyone on its campuses for any reason including University of Otago employees, students, visitors, contractors, volunteers and research participants.

Peters has been approached for comment.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Election 2020: Winston Peters clashes with 'James' aka Jack Tame on TVNZ Q+A show

• Winston Peters claims Covid-19 cluster linked to quarantine breach

• Shane Jones on the Winston Peters-Jack Tame TV stoush

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Winston Peters sticks to 'quarantine breach' theory