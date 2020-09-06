A man has been charged with murder after the death of another man in Christchurch early this morning.

Police launched a homicide investigation after a victim was found seriously injured at an address in Edgeware.

Police were called to the address at 2.47am.

The man was transferred to Christchurch Hospital but died shortly after.

Police have now charged a 31-year-old local man with murder in relation to the death of a 44-year-old man.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

"The name of the deceased man will not be released until police have notified all of his next of kin.

"As the matter is now before the courts, there will be no further comment."

Earlier police said one person was "assisting police with our inquiries" and that no one else was being sought.

A scene guard was in place and a scene examination continued this morning.