EDITORIAL:

The sad news of two more coronavirus deaths should concentrate minds on how we can update our planning to prevent loss of life and reduce other negative impacts in future disease outbreaks.

Auckland and Pacific Island communities are mourning former Cook Islands Prime Minister Dr Joe Williams, and a man in his 50s who was New Zealand's youngest Covid-19 fatality.

Cases numbers have been trending downwards again with five on Friday and three on Saturday. But the new deaths, after our pandemic toll had been static since the end of May, are a blow.

Professor Michael Baker, of the University of Otago, wants an official analysis done of our pandemic response once the election is out of the way.

A review is a good idea, to consider what has worked and what could be done better in future.

There are separate strands to consider, such as the ongoing strategic, technological and research steps in dealing with this Covid-19 pandemic.

There is also the question of whether any structural changes are required going forward, such as a special homeland security agency to oversee pandemic planning and preparation, any development needs, advice and targeted responses, testing and tracing systems and an efficient border regime.

And clearly there are specific lessons from our experience with Covid-19 that would also be applicable for different, future outbreaks. An inquiry would help compile that knowledge. Essentially we should have a manual at the end of it.

The more we can prepare efficiently for the next disease disaster, the more we can reduce future damage to our health and economy. Political leaders and health officials come and go; it is important the systems are robust, regardless.

The world's interconnected ways amplify health, environmental and economic impacts on our lives. There have been six disease outbreaks that have gone worldwide in the past two decades, including four in the past eight years.

The value of "going hard and going early" with a tough lockdown did pay off. The country got control of the outbreak for a long period and authorities were able to build up a testing programme.

As the pandemic wore on, the usefulness of masks became apparent in studies. Masks, sneeze guards and hand sanitiser could well become regular supply items for businesses. There is an obvious opening for more high-quality protective and re-usable masks as normal streetwear in winter, on public transport and for travel.

In future, a combination of a shorter lockdown, mandatory masking, travel and social group restrictions, testing and tracing, distancing and hand hygiene could be a more efficient and less economically costly approach.

The border, care for the elderly, people with health vulnerabilities, and personal protective equipment are key areas. The late move to place infected people in quarantine was a good change. Mandatory requirements are better than voluntary ones, especially with the testing of arrivals and border staff.

Greater use of the outdoors - with its natural ventilation - for events combined with distancing and masks could be considered. In New York, restaurants were able to keep operating with outdoor services rather than inside seating, as well as pick-up and delivery orders.

People are prepared to co-operate for the greater good initially, but further lockdowns test that. Demonstrations against lockdowns have become more frequent around the world, including at the weekend in Melbourne.

Asian nations learned from previous outbreaks and have a well-developed mask culture. There are a number of things we have learned from this coronavirus.