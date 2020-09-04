New Zealand's latest Covid-19 death, Dr Joe Williams, leaves behind a legacy of helping the Pasifika community through the health system - and his family plan to continue their loved one's mission.

Williams, former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands and a much-respected GP, will be remembered by many.

His nephew Dr Kiki Maoate is one.

Speaking to the Herald today, Maoate said he remembers his uncle 50 years ago stepping up to help bring about change to New Zealand's health system.

"That was a crucial moment in our relationship, when I was young. He was an inspiration."

"His closeness and wanting to help people gave him that drive to be good at what he did."



He said as a tribute to Williams his family planned to pick up where he left off and continue to help advantage the Pacific community through the health system.

"There is a deep loss among us, there is also a deep sense of strength that needs to come out as we look and reflect and drive the agendas that he has already installed in us and at the end of the day it is about the people."

Williams, 82, was admitted to hospital after he became sick when it is thought he might have come in close contact to someone connected to the initial Auckland cluster. His Mt Wellington practice is not far from the Americold coolstore.

The widely-respected medical professional died in Auckland City Hospital last night.

He becomes the 24th person in New Zealand to die from Covid-19 and the second in less than 24 hours related to the current Auckland cluster.

An Americold worker in his 50s died at Middlemore Hospital after battling the virus.

The man, a father of four, was the first Covid-19 death from the Auckland cluster that has infected 152 people.

Bloomfield had told yesterday's 1pm briefing that six Covid patients were in hospital - one in Auckland City, one in Middlemore, two in North Shore, and two in Waikato.

Four people were on a ward, and two were in ICU – one each in Middlemore and Waikato hospitals.

‌