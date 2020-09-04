Just how many Kiwis are beating a path home in light of the Covid pandemic and economic uncertainty across the globe?

A new survey by Kea (originally the Kiwi Expat Association) aims to answer these and other critical questions about why New Zealanders are returning home, when they expect to arrive, and their plans once they get here.

Kea chief executive Toni Truslove said the Welcome Home survey would provide important planning information.

"New Zealand needs to understand the size and the potential of this valuable human resource – those staying offshore, those returning – and how they might impact, or ignite the economy here," said Truslove.

"We want to hear about their experiences, what those coming home might need to thrive in their new life and how they plan to contribute to New Zealand in terms of skills, investment and perspective."

Founded in 2001, Kea boasts a membership of 500,000 Kiwis and friends of New Zealand, with members across the globe, and operations in Auckland, London, New York and Beijing. There are an estimated one million New Zealanders overseas, in addition to the five million at home.

"This survey will provide essential data and insight to support understanding and enable planning across government, private business, industry groups and media," said Truslove.

"We're also reaching out to those who may not be returning, but who want to do their bit to help our economy through the challenges ahead."

The survey is available on the Kea website and by clicking here.