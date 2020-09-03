Hastings District Council has opted to carry out a $75,000 upgrade of Cornwall Park aviary.

It comes as a petition to release two parrots from captivity in the park continues to gather hundreds of signatures.

The council says while there's no evidence the birds are suffering in any way, it wants to create a better experience for them and the public.

Jack Thomson, 16, and his mother Tania Thomson started the now 620 strong online petition asking the council to remove the corella and cockatoo from the aviary at Cornwall Park and put them in the care of someone experienced and knowledgeable about these kinds of birds.

Tania said that while the birds' caretaker does an "amazing" job, keeping them in cages exposes them to people who may push on the wire or try to abuse them, as well as cold temperatures.

She said there was nowhere near enough room for them to play or fly in the current cages.

"They've never even touched grass, it's like a child never having been to the beach."

Jack said Napier City Council had previously removed parrots from the aviary at the botanical gardens and hoped Hastings District Council would follow suit.

"It's 2020, the parrots shouldn't be kept in cages for people's entertainment. I don't think it's okay for animals with the brains of 4-year-olds to be kept in boxes."

The family adopted Chucky, a cockatoo from the same aviary where he had previously lived for 20 years or so.

In this time people had spray painted him through the cage and once he was found with a lighter in his mouth, Tania says.

When they first got him, he was aggressive but is now a friendly pet bird who is attached to Tania.

They want the parrots to have a similar fate and be placed with knowledgeable bird owners for the rest of their lives.

The council has instead opted to spend $75,000 upgrading the cages as part of the 2020/21 Annual Plan and Reserve Management Plan.

The upgrade comes in the wake of community consultation in March 2019 on the Cornwall Park Reserve Management Plan.

Councillor Geraldine Travers said there was a clear message from the community that the aviary is valued and they wanted it to stay but with cages made larger.

The two parrots live separately in the two cages on the left. Photo / Warren Buckland

"Council is committed to following the wishes of those who took part in the consultation to create a bigger, more interesting home that will be enhance enjoyment both for the birds and the public."

As a result of the plan the money was set aside to undertake the work this financial year, with enlarging the parrots' cages being the main priority.

Improvements are expected to include more perches, increased ground vegetation and more play things.

But it's a decision which Tania says "sucks" and is "definitely not good enough".

"It doesn't matter how many upgrades they make; these birds are still going to be in cages," she said.

If the SPCA can find suitable temporary homes, the parrots will be temporarily given to the care of the SPCA while cage improvements are undertaken. An SPCA spokeswoman said they will be placed in appropriate foster care.

But Tania feels giving them a home then taking them back to a cage is unfair.

"It's like taking a child out of poverty then putting it back."

As part of the decision a council engaged veterinarian Veronika Pipe from Vet Services Hawke's Bay inspected the birds and found that they were not self-picking or plucking and that the enclosures were suitable.

Jack says that just because they look healthy it does not mean they are happy or mentally well.

The mother and son are going to continue the petition and working to get the birds out of the cages.

Extension work is expected to be complete by Christmas.