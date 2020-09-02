Fire crews are battling a massive blaze in Māngere early this morning at a car yard near Auckland Airport.

Up to 19 trucks from around Auckland have been called out to the blaze. Thick, black smoke is billowing across a stretch of the motorway near the fire.

Firefighters are tackling the large blaze using two aerial mounted hoses.

Other firefighters are keeping watch of a fleet of rental camper vans parked next to the burning building.

Advertisement

Thick smoke is billowing near Auckland Airport after 19 fire crews battle a blaze at a car yard. Photo / Lynley Ward

Fire crews were called to reports of a building fire on Richard Pearse Drive just after 5am.

A section of Richard Pearse drive is closed and the incident is causing headache for commuters in the area.

A resident who lives off nearby Viscount St - about 1.8km away - told the Herald there is a strong smell of smoke in the area.

"That's what woke me up. I thought it was something burning in our house or the neighbours' because it was so strong," Veronica Toelupe Kata said.

"But it's like a street away. There's smoke everywhere outside our area and we can smell it through our whole house - so imagine being right next to it."

Toelupe Kata said there were sirens screaming everywhere outside and roads had already been blocked off.

The first firefighters to arrive quickly labelled the blaze to be a second alarm fire - before it quickly became a third alarm.

Just before 6am, it was bumped up to a fifth alarm blaze.

Advertisement

"We have many crews from Auckland fire station working at this fire," Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

"Please keep clear of all fire-fighting operations," FENZ said.

The blaze, on Auckland's Richard Pearse drive, is at a vehicle storage yard. Photo / Lynley Ward

Northern fire communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said when firefighters first arrived they found the building "well-involved" before it quickly became a more serious situation.

The building is a car-storage facility, he said, and road closures around the area have been put up as firefighters battle the blaze. Police are helping with roadblocks, he said.

Nicholson said no injuries have been reported at this stage.

Advertisement

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, he said. However, a fire investigator is now also at the scene.