One person is fighting for their life and three others have been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash north of Invercargill.

Emergency services were called to the smash along State Highway 6, near Makarewa, shortly before 4pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) southern shift manager Andrew Norris said two people were trapped in two vehicles and were rescued by Fenz crews.

Two rescue tenders and two appliances attended the crash from the Invercargill and Wallacetown stations.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said one person with critical injuries had been airlifted to hospital, while three other people had been seriously injured.

Those injured in the crash would likely be rushed to Dunedin Hospital, he said.

Two helicopters and three ambulances were sent to the scene between Counsell Rd and North Makarewa Grove Bush Rd.

UPDATE 4:40PM

State Highway 6 is closed between Counsell Rd and North Makarewa-Grove Bush Rd and diversions are in place.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area or to expect delays.