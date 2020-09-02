A former teacher at an Upper Hutt school has been named as the victim in a fatal motorbike crash last week.

Rachel Pawsey was killed in a crash between her motorbike and a car on Thursday.

A tribute for Pawsey has been posted on the Upper Hutt College Facebook page this week, saying staff and students were "devastated" to learn of the death of the "much-loved" former teacher.

Pawsey taught at the school from mid-2016 to the end of 2019, handling physical education, health, and outdoor education.

"She was an excellent teacher, great in the classroom, unfailingly positive, and a role model for her classes," the post said.

"Rachel was adventurous and loved sharing her experience of the outdoors with her students. Many will have special memories of Rachel encouraging them to give things a go and push through their fears and uncertainties as they went tramping, camping, abseiling, high roping or kayaking."

Pawsey left the school late last year to go overseas and had been on her way to a teaching position in Italy when the pandemic hit. She returned home to stay with her family in Auckland for lockdown.

"She then made her way back to Upper Hutt and was looking to return to teaching in the Wellington area.

"Rachel was kind, positive, energetic and always smiling, a much-loved and admired colleague and friend. She will be remembered as a teacher who inspired and fostered a love of the outdoors in her students and she will be missed by us all. Our deepest condolences, thoughts and aroha go to Rachel's parents, family and all who knew and loved her."

Loving comments from family and friends have also been shared on Facebook for Pawsey.

"Such a beautiful person inside and out she gave generously in knowledge and kindness at Onslow pony club ... she will live on through the kindness of those who were fortunate enough to know her," one person wrote.

"Rachel was one of the kindest souls who always made you feel welcome," said another.

Others expressed their grief at a "shocking loss of a beautiful life".

The crash happened about 8.30pm on Thursday, on SH2 in Moonshine Valley.

Police have been contacted for comment.