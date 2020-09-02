On this week's podcast:

Patrick Basham from Democracy Institute talks to us about political polls. He explains the results of the institute's latest presidential poll and how it all works.

And we have an interesting philosophical discussion with Andre Van Heerden on leadership and modernity. It's an intriguing listen.

There is some additional commentary on education and activism, and Mrs Producer in the mailroom.

