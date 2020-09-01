A man has died after a crash in Ngatea, Waikato.

Police were called to the scene on Orchard West Rd, [State Highway 2], about 6.20am today.

Initially they couldn't comment on the circumstances but now believe he may have been involved in a crash.

The Herald understands it might involve a motorcycle.

The man was found near the intersection of Pouarua Rd North.

The road is now closed and diversions are in place.

Due to a serious crash a section of #SH2 is now closed between Mangatarara and Ngatea. Allow extra time for detour via #SH25 & Pipiroa: https://t.co/b1IGEGSDXg ^TP pic.twitter.com/c4PKuVXiDQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) September 1, 2020

The police serious crash unit is on their way to the scene.

Motorists in the area are being told to delay travel or to expect delays as authorities work at the scene.

Police would not say any more about the circumstances of the incident.

The NZ Transport Agency earlier reported the incident to be a serious crash.