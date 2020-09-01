A Covid-19 managed isolation facility in central Auckland has been evacuated due to a false alarm.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were alerted at about 6.15pm to a fire alarm at the Rydges Hotel on Federal St.
Three fire crews responded but discovered "pretty quickly" it was a false alarm, he said.
A witness reported seeing the occupants of the official Covid-19 managed isolation facility evacuated and on Federal St.
Police, army personnel and fire trucks were present.
There were 14 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today - nine in managed isolation and quarantine hotels (MIQ) and five in the community.
Our total number of active cases is 132. Of those, 33 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 99 are community cases.
The Auckland cluster now has 146 cases linked to it.