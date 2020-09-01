Ride-share companies have launched mask checking technology in their apps to ensure drivers are abiding by new Covid-19 regulations.

The Government announced masks are now mandatory on public transport for level 2 and above, as well as for drivers in taxis or rideshares like Ola, Uber and Zoomy.

Uber today announced its Face Cover Check technology would be running in its app here to help confirm driver-partners were wearing a face cover or a mask before they could start driving with the app.

Passengers will receive a notification in the app that the driver-partner has passed the verification process.

The ride can also be cancelled for any reason, including if the other person isn't wearing a face cover or a mask.

Driver-partners will be required to wear face masks or coverings per Government regulations, and Uber is also strongly encouraging all riders to wear face masks or coverings while using the service.

It follows the "Selfie Authentication" technology launched on Monday by fellow rideshare operator Ola.

Drivers must periodically take a selfie with their mask on before being able to accept further rides.

The selfie is then digitally analysed to detect if the driver is wearing a mask and confirm they are a registered driver in the system.

The "Mask Selfie" feature verifies a driver's image against the file photo the driver submitted during registration.

"We want both riders and drivers to be able to travel with the highest levels of safety at all times," managing director Brian Dewil said.

"Our Selfie Authentication technology will allow us to regularly check up on our drivers and prevent those who are using the platform incorrectly, from taking rides."

