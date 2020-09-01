A call has gone out for anyone who witnessed a fatal motorcycle crash in South Auckland on Saturday to contact authorities.

A motorcyclist died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Boundary Rd in Clover Park, which was reported at about 6.20pm on Saturday.

Counties Manukau Police have today put out a call for anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the motorcycle just prior to the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Lisa Ross from the Counties Manukau Police Serious Crash Unit on 09 262 9109 and leave a message with contact details.