A 21-year-old man has handed himself in to authorities after being caught on camera smashing the windscreen of a police car in downtown Auckland.

A group of four young men were snapped on CCTV security cameras intentionally damaging a police vehicle parked in the Auckland CBD in the early hours of Saturday, July 11, about 12.45am.

Police said today that a 21-year-old man had since been arrested after handing himself in at a local police station.

"He has offered to pay damages, was arrested and is going through the restorative justice process," a note on the NZ Police Facebook page said.

Police thanked members of the public who had helped identify all four men in the video within 24 hours after the video was released by authorities last week.

The footage shows one of the males running up to the police car - parked outside a shop - and attempting to jump onto the bonnet.

Seconds later, a second male runs up to the vehicle before jumping onto the bonnet and then again - before carrying out an almost wrestling-style move that sees him landing on his bum and back onto the windscreen.

Another CCTV camera directly above the car later shows the windscreen has been smashed in the middle.