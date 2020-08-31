National leader Judith Collins is speaking to media this morning following criticism of her husband's use of social media to attack the Prime Minister.

David Wong-Tung has been sharing memes on Facebook from a page called the National Party's Meme Working Group, including one comparing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to Marvel character The Incredible Hulk.

The meme, showing Ardern tinged green and labelled 'The Incredible Sulk', is captioned:

"Don't make me angry. You won't like me when I'm angry."

The green school & growing crystals

Collins this morning said the level of anger from other schools over the Government's $11.7m infrastructure spend on the green school, a private school, was clear during her visit to New Plymouth yesterday.

She said if there is no contract with the green school, the funding should be reversed.

Asked about the school's curriculum, she said there is "possibly not a huge amount of support for growing crystals and planting them".

She said the government should release the business case, including any analysis from the Treasury, that led to the funding being approved for the green school.

Collins said the Government was playing catch-up on testing border-facing workers, and ports should also be taken seriously given how contagious Covid-19 is.

Yesterday Collins said she wouldn't have shared what her husband had online.

"We've been together for 41 years. I've never been able to get him to do anything I tell him to do," she said.

"I've just said to him, 'Well it's not something I would do'. But he's an adult and he makes his own decisions."

But some social media users have taken a different stance, labelling Wong-Tung's actions as misogynistic.

Neale Jones, a former senior adviser to the Labour Party, posted on Twitter that he could "scarcely believe" Wong-Tung was resharing the memes, while former National Party press secretary Ben Thomas said Wong-Tung should delete his account and apologise.

Yesterday the National Party launched its school infrastructure plan, promising to spend $4.8 billion extra on school buildings over the next 10 years.

It also signalled a looser approach to school zoning and would let schools grow to accommodate demand.

And it proposes an "alliance" with national infrastructure and construction firms to build new schools and upgrades more cheaply than under the current system of putting each project out to tender.

Collins spent yesterday announcing the policy at New Plymouth Boys' School, following a storm of outrage from Taranaki schools against an $11.7 million grant for a private Green School near New Plymouth approved by the Labour-led Government last week.