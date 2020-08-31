Fifty-two children went to experience fishing - and each and every one of them caught a fish.

The annual event held on Burness Rd, Greenmeadows by Fish and Game Hawke's Bay on Sunday was a "great family day", regional manager Jesse Friedlander said.

The children, their families and 20 volunteers attended the event, which is aimed at giving children an opportunity to experience fishing.

Children register for the event with a cost of $5 and spend time with casting practice and colouring in activities then have a set timeslot to go fishing.

Friedlander said the biggest fish which was caught was just shy of 8.5 pounds.

The next event is set for March but Fish and Game are also planning on running a family fishing course on September 12 and 13.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor captured all the fishing action.

52 children attended the event and they all had fishing success. Photo / Paul Taylor

Logan Wallace aged 7 from Napier taking his turn to catch a fish

7-year-old Max Casey from Napier with his fish.

Sean Rowntree aged 7 from Taradale.