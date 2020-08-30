Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says only ministers should be relied upon to deliver "significant" Covid-19 updates – not the Ministry of Health's website.

This comes after the Ministry of Health incorrectly advised everyone in West and South Auckland to get a Covid-19 test, even if they don't have symptoms.

That advice was deleted three days later after Ardern said that the information was wrong.

Speaking to media in Auckland this afternoon, Ardern distanced herself – and her ministers – from that message, which she said was published by officials.

Advertisement

She said if that was the message from the Government, it would be something that would be announced "directly".

"I can assure you that if we were going to do something so significant as asking hundreds of thousands of people to be tested ... we would not leave a message as significant as that to a website, to a Twitter account or Instagram."

When asked if that included the Ministry of Health website, she said doubled down – "or from a website".

"You will continue to see consistent messaging from us," she said – "us" meaning her ministers, or director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

Ardern also said she had moved "very quickly" to correct the information.

She said she found out about a Unite Against Covid-19 social media post advising of the mass testing on Sunday morning at 10am.

Ardern told officials to fix it – but the post remained up until roughly 1.30pm that afternoon.

But the incorrect information was first published in a Unite Against Covid-19 email on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

That message was repeated on Friday – this time on the Ministry of Health's website.

"If you're in South or West Auckland, or if you have a greater risk of poor health outcomes if you were to get Covid-19, even if you don't have symptoms, please have a test,"

according to an archived web page.

It has since been removed from the ministry's website.