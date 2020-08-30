One minute he was playing Ed Sheeran's You look perfect tonight on his violin, the next minute cops came and had a stern word with the performer and dispersed a small crowd that had gathered to watch him play.

A police spokeswoman said there have been a total of 1625 Covid-19 breach reports that related to alert level 3 in Auckland, and 381 to alert level 2 breaches across the rest of the country.

"Police were made aware of a gathering of people on Clyde Rd, Browns Bay at 1.23pm yesterday," a police spokeswoman said.

"Police attended and spoke with those in attendance in regard to alert level 3 restrictions."

She said one person was given a warning for breaching level 3 rules, but no further action was taken by police.

A Browns Bay local, who was at the performance, said people were just out catching a bit of sun.

"The weekend weather was just perfect, and it was quite lovely actually to have some live music to enjoy," she said.

Instead of Auckland moving from level 3 to level 2, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday the city would go to a state she described as "level 2.5".

At this unofficial modified level, the size of allowable gatherings for Aucklanders is just 10 and not the 100 for level 2.

The only exception is for Auckland funerals and tangihanga - which can have up to 50 people.

Masks and face coverings are now compulsory on public transport and planes and encouraged for anyone in public.

But still, the move out of lockdown has come as welcome news to many Aucklanders, especially businesses who have been in level 3 for close to 20 days.

