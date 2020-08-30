

A man has been arrested after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Napier on Monday morning.

The 28-year-old man has been charged with escaping police custody, resisting police and failing to stop for red and blue flashing lights.

A police spokeswoman said the man initially came to the attention of police on Monday morning in relation to a family harm-related incident.

Police attempted to stop the man's vehicle on Hyderabad Rd, Napier, at just after 7am on Monday.

A pursuit was abandoned soon after due to the manner of driving and the vehicle was later found crashed on Riverbend Rd.

The man fled the vehicle on foot, according to police, before being arrested a short time after.

He is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Tuesday.