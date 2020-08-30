The man responsible for the Christchurch terror attacks will have access to two hours of television a day.

Brenton Tarrant, who last year murdered 51 people and wounded 40 when he stormed two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayers, is allowed to the watch the Home and Garden channel (HGTV) in his prison cell.

The Department of Corrections confirmed to Newshub that HGTV was the only channel the gunman was allowed to watch, saying it was in accordance with provisions set out in the Corrections Act 2004 and international obligations for the treatment of prisoners.

"Failure to do so may result in legal proceedings against the department, which could potentially require compensation to be paid to a prisoner," the Department of Corrections told the outlet in a statement.

Advertisement

But he would "continue to be managed under the most stringent custodial regime we have ever developed".

The terrorist was last week sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole - the first time in New Zealand's history this sentence has been imposed.

Corrections had to balance "upholding the law" as the terrorist spends the rest of his natural life in prison, with the "unprecedented risk" he presented, it said in a statement.

Brenton Tarrant in court during his four-day sentencing. Photo / Pool

The terrorist initially pleaded not guilty to his offending but later changed his mind and admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one of engaging in a terrorist act, laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

Sentencing of the mass murderer started last Monday in the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Cameron Mander.

After the sentence was handed down just before 2pm Thursday, the mass murderer left the courtroom. The public gallery remained silent.

That evening he was flown in a RNZAF Hercules from Christchurch Airport Auckland Prison at Paremoremo where he is likely to spend the rest of his life.

Court documents released to the Herald showed that the 29-year-old Australian mass killer applied for permission to appear at his sentencing by way of audio-visual link (AVL) only.

Advertisement

The move – lodged in May after his shock guilty pleas and opposed by Crown lawyers – was rejected by Justice Cameron Mander.