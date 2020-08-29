Three people have been killed in separate crashes this weekend across the country.

Police have confirmed two people died after a serious crash in Macraes, Waitaki District last night.

The single-vehicle crash on Macraes Back Road was reported to police just before midnight.

Two other people received serious injuries and were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Earlier in the evening another person died after a crash in the South Auckland suburb of Clover Park.

The accident on Boundary Rd was reported around 6.20pm.

Police said the South Auckland fatality involved a single vehicle.

However, photos from the scene of the crash show both a crashed car and a motorcycle on its side on the road.

The road remains closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of both crashes.