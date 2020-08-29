For every action in life there is usually a negative reaction. Recent Reserve Bank governors, along with politicians, do not take into account or ignore these negatives when making critical decisions. The recent announcement by the RB governor that he will create a negative interest rate to encourage more borrowing to boost the economy will no doubt temporarily do so. However, the negative result is further massive increases in asset, sharemarket and house prices that are unsustainable. Very little of this borrowing will go to increased productivity. The young starting out find it impossible to get onto the first rung of the home ownership ladder. The retired who relied on bank savings interest have no way to supplement their pensions.

This financial madness of passing debt on to future generations is criminal and is pervasive in local as well as central government. Those with assets will only get richer, creating further massive divisions in our have/have-not society, along with its accompanying social breakdown and crime rate. The current debt driven idea for financial management is just temporarily staving off the next inevitable crash.

David F. Little, Whangārei

Taxing cannabis

Last week I was waiting in line at a service station. In front of me was a young woman. She purchased cigarettes. Two brands. Eighteen packets. Total price $785. Presuming they were for two people smoking a packet a day, there was nine days' worth.

As I drove home I thought of the amount of tax she paid in that price. I then thought of the amount of tax that would be applied if cannabis was to be legalised — and we all know that governments would apply more tax to it in time. But unlike tobacco, cannabis is easy to grow so more policing would be required to control illegal growing. I wonder how many Kiwis will vote to legalise another problem.

Bruce Turner, Cambridge

Selective memory

David Seymour and his quote in last Sunday's Herald — "One of the hallmarks of a democracy is you don't use the power of government for your own re-election" — shows his selective memory in full flight. Seymour had no trouble doing just that in several elections when the National Party stood aside and handed the Epsom electorate to him on a plate.

Mike Shennen, Tauranga

The ghost of Epsom

David Seymour defines a Labour ad as political and reckons you don't use the power of government for your own re-election; it's "extraordinary", he says.

I find Act's power to promote climate denial beyond extraordinary: paranormal. Let me explain. In 2017 Act received 0.5 per cent of the vote. National rorted MMP and allowed Act to take its safe seat.

Epsom is represented by a ghost.

Dennis N. Horne, Howick

Jacindamania

I sometimes wonder what it might have been like had Jacinda Ardern's parents named her differently, say an old- fashioned or more traditional name like Mary. Would we have constantly heard and read in the media of Mary-this and Mary-that, would we have experienced Mary-mania even?

I also wonder if those many members of the public who refer to our Prime Minister by her christian name only, as if they personally know her, are infatuated with her name or with the actual person she is? I certainly hope it is not the former, as that would mean the past three years have been pretty much wasted.

Phil Chitty, Albany

Speaking Te Reo

What wonderful Finals acceptance speeches by the captains of the Central Pulse and the Mainland Tactix, who are obviously fluent in Te Reo. The Team of 5 million owe them and Grant Robertson, the Minister of Sport, a big thank you.

Bruce Tubb, Belmont

Tribute accepted

Andy Petersen was very gracious in his reply last Sunday. I accept Andy's tribute and do agree that I have a great sense of humour, although Andy will remember that at times I can be quite serious.

Rhys Morgan, Northcote Point