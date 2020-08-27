Wellington Central MP Grant Robertson has cut the ribbon on a new fertility clinic on The Terrace.

Fertility Associates' new premises has a larger laboratory, more space for new technology and will help it keep up with increasing demand.

Medical director Andrew Murray said the site would also help address patients' changing needs including more requests for egg freezing from single women and more LGBTQI patients.

"Training, travel, career, the need for a double income, difficulties finding Mr Right. For all of these reasons women are often not commencing efforts to start their family until they're well into their 30s," Murray said.



"More and more gay men are coming to see us and asking for our help and we're really pleased to do that."

Medical director Andrew Murray in the new facility. Photo / Katie Harris

In a powerful speech, Robertson said as a member of the gay community, he has friends whose lives have been immeasurably changed because of fertility help.

"I agreed to the invitation [to open the facility] because I know a lot of people, like all of you, whose lives have been changed by their interactions with FA [Fertility Associates]."

He said families come in all shapes and sizes, and they all matter.

The clinic will also help address the need for fertility preservation for those facing fertility endangering treatment like cancer patients, as well as donor conception.

Brett Studeholme and his daughter Joni in the new premises. Photo / Katie Harris

Brett Studeholme attended the event with his 2-year-old daughter Joni, who he said is the country's second gestational surrogacy baby born to gay parents.

"It has been the greatest thing in my life, I'm a fulltime dad and I've never been more fulfilled. I'm made for it, I love it."

The Terrace clinic's reception area. Photo / Supplied

Studeholme said he felt really proud to be part of the new family movement and his surrogacy experience means his daughter now has a close bond with not just her dads, but also the egg donor and surrogate.

"We have had zero backlash, I thought some people would be freaked out about it, but we've had zero, only good stuff."

After their surrogacy success with Joni, the couple are now hoping to start another surrogacy journey.