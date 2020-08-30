There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, according to the director of public health Caroline McElnay.

The numbers come as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern thanked Aucklanders, who come out of lockdown tonight - but also urged them to "keep going" and do their part.

And she had a warning too - New Zealand will move back up alert levels if necessary.

Both of the new cases are in the community and are linked to the Auckland cluster. One is a household contact of one of the already announced infected.

Advertisement

The other is linked to a Tokoroa case - they worked at a medical center. That center is closed while it's being cleaned. There are two other sites open in Tokoroa.

The person lived alone and has no household contacts.

There are 10 people with Covid-19 currently in hospital - two are in ICU.

There are 136 active cases in New Zealand - 20 are in MIQ, 117 are in the community.

That means there have been 1378 Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.

There have been 750,000 tests in New Zealand to date, and 2475 people have been contacted since the latest cluster outbreak began.

McElnay urged people who are advised to take a Covid-19 test to do so. Tests are free.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there are still cases coming through in the Auckland cluster.

Advertisement

"We do expect that to continue," she said.

She said the tail of this cluster "will be long".

Ardern said 268,000 tests have been done since the cluster was identified.

"We are still dealing with a single source, and a single cluster." However, that source is yet to be identified, Ardern said.

She said there have been no links found to managed isolation facilities.

She said it was "highly likely" more Covid-19 cases will be found in the Mt Roskil mini cluster.

Advertisement

She said the Government has always said NZ could be in level 2 when there is an active cluster, and that our systems are good and designed for the scenario in place at the moment.

However, Ardern said the system only works if people are playing their part.

She said to Auckland, "thank you" but to also, "keep going".

She said there is "no corner" of Auckland that has been untouched by the cluster.

After 18 days, Auckland moves out of level 3 lockdown at midnight tonight - essentially to level 2.5.

That means social gatherings will be limited to 10 people - "I cannot express how important that is" Ardern said.

Advertisement

"IF we want to stop the spread, we need to stop socialising for some time".

From tomorrow, masks need to be worn on all form of public transport from people older than 12, and Ardern urged Aucklanders to follow those rules.

"Basically, when you step out of your home... we are asking you to wear a mask."

She would not rule out mandating the use of masks if people don't wear them.

She said there will be tight restrictions on aged care facilities.

She asked Aucklanders not to attend mass gatherings across the country, and said people needed to use their common sesne.

Advertisement

She said it was "highly unlikely" there is Covid outside Auckland and "we want to keep it that way".

Ardern said the Government is also stepping up its response - outlining that having a Covid QR code in a business is mandatory.

She asked anyone with cold or flu symptoms to get a test, and that people without symptoms will be asked to take a test in parts of Auckland.

Ardern said: "We will step up levels again if we need to."

But she said if people play their part, that won't need to happen.

"We need the team of 5 million to help us get back where we need to be. Our system is only as good as our people," Ardern said.

Advertisement

Ardern said the Government has "stepped up our expectations" of Aucklanders.

However, she said the messaging was "wrong" on ads and messaging around people in South Auckland and West Auckland needing to get a test, even if they had no symptoms.

She said the message still stands, but the top line message was an "oversimplification."

She said she was "incredibly angry" about this.

She said there was an attempt to keep a message simple, and it has been done "badly".

"We are not asking every single person in West and South Auckland to get a test."

Ardern extended level 3 for four days on Monday but Health Minister Chris Hipkins this morning confirmed the lockdown would not be extended again.

Advertisement

The Government has taken out ads in major Sunday newspapers today advising that Auckland will go to level 2 tomorrow.

"The key thing for us is looking at that cluster - are all the cases within the cluster, are they known and identified? The evidence so far is yes, they are," he told MediaWorks radio.

This is a major element of the Government's Covid-19 containment plan – at the moment, all the active cases, bar one, have been linked to the Auckland cluster.

That one case, a maintenance worker at one of the isolation hotels, is still under investigation.

But the level 2 is likely to be different from the one Aucklanders have experienced in the past.

Hipkins this morning said it would be more like a level 2.5 for a while – meaning there would be more emphasis put on masks and limiting public gatherings.

Advertisement

He also confirmed that today's Covid-19 case numbers would be "slightly lower" than yesterday's 13.

"That's encouraging," he said, but would not say exactly how many.