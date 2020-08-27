

The contract for the design and build of the $32 million Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre is expected to be signed by a Christchurch firm in the coming days.

The international class 50-metre swimming pool, along with a 25-metre learn-to-swim pool, which will also be available for other use such as water polo, will be a part of the Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park on the outskirts of Hastings.

It is hoped the pool will be built and in use by 2022.

Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust has picked Christchurch based Apollo Projects to do the job.

The trust said Apollo Projects would be utilising Hawke's Bay firms for 95 per cent of the products and services required for the construction of the aquatic centre.

It would also be opening an office in Hawke's Bay to support the aquatic centre project and others, creating jobs in doing so, the trust said.

Hastings District Council mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was "really exciting" news for the community.

"The aquatic centre, the hostel and the sports institute expansion represents around $40 million worth of investment into the Hawke's Bay region, creating much needed jobs post Covid-19," she said.

Advertisement

"Apollo Projects will be providing the oversight and expertise for the swimming pool project, with the construction and other works being undertaken by local Hawke's Bay companies.

"It is fantastic that Apollo will also be opening an office in Hawke's Bay, which will create even more jobs for our community."

Small Business Minister Stuart Nash says the Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre will create jobs for the region. Photo / File

At the project's announcement, on July 26 Small Business Minister Stuart Nash said the aquatic centre was expected to directly generate around 166 jobs and support "hundreds of others".

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson said it was just the sort of project the Covid Response and Recovery Fund is designed for.

"The aquatic centre meets both social and economic objectives as we recover from the impact of Covid.

"Improved recreational water facilities are much-needed by residents of Hawke's Bay."

The new aquatic centre will be used by swimming clubs, a water polo club and the Royston Hospital Health and Fitness Gym at the EIT Institute.

The Hawke's Bay DHB will also use it for exercise and therapy such as aqua aerobics courses.

Advertisement

Documents are being prepared by the trust and Apollo Projects to be submitted to the Government in the next week and Apollo expects to start final design plans within the month.

The Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust established, owns and operates the EIT Institute of Health and Sport, located at Mitre 10 Park (formerly called the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park).

The trust secured funding for the aquatic centre through the Government's Infrastructure Reference Group's (IRG) shovel ready funding.

The trust has been working with Apollo Projects (pro bono) for the past two years on the concepts and preliminary designs in anticipation of subsequent fundraising activities.

Apollo Projects specialises in large sophisticated engineering projects.

It has completed four international standard pools in Christchurch and one in Auckland. It also designs and constructs high-spec wineries, including some in Hawke's Bay.