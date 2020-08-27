The message from authorities about the Covid-19 lockdown in Auckland is clear: Please stay at home this weekend.

The region is stuck at alert level 3 until 11.59pm on Sunday, with the authorities hoping to remind people of their lockdown obligations.

It comes after two weekends where large numbers of people have flocked to beaches, skate parks, playgrounds, pump tracks and even exercise stations.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says now is not the time for anyone to get complacent.

Advertisement

"While we are all looking forward to the move down to alert level 2, we're not there yet," he said.

"We all need to stick to the rules this weekend and that means staying local and staying home.

"Doing so will not only help to keep you safe from Covid-19, it will protect other people who may be vulnerable, such as friends and family members."

People enjoy the beautiful weather at St Heliers Beach in early August. Photo / Brett Phibbs

During the first weekend day of the latest lockdown period, scores of people headed to beaches and parks around the region to enjoy sunny weather and warm temperatures.

Large crowds could be seen at beaches in Takapuna, Kohimarama and St Heliers - with not many heeding the Prime Minister's advice to wear a mask while out in public.

And it's picked to be another warm winter day in Auckland tomorrow, with MetService predicting a high of 18C and fine spells.

Police will be patrolling the region to ensure people are following the rules, Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said.

"We'll be patrolling sites like the Grey Lynn pump track, Mission Bay playground and the Victoria Skate Park and reminding people that they remain closed at alert level 3," she said.

Advertisement

"The vast majority of Aucklanders are doing the right thing, but for those found to be in breach of alert level 3 restrictions we will be engaging with them about what is expected of them.

"For any serious breaches, Police have enforcement options available to them."

‌

Non-compliance of the level 3 rules can be reported to police by phoning 105 or visiting covid19.govt.nz/compliance online.

Auckland parks, arts, community and events committee chair councillor Alf Filipania said it was saddening some Aucklanders hadn't followed the rules.

"While Covid-19 is in our community, it's really important for people to stay vigilant.

"That means staying local and following the advice on signage at our parks and public spaces.

Advertisement

"Auckland is blessed with some amazing parks and public spaces but for the next three days, we're asking that people stick to those that are closest to their home.

"When it comes to skate parks and playgrounds, these should be avoided altogether until we're at alert level 2. We all have a part to play to keep our communities safe."