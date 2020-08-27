The Christchurch mosque killer has had his last ever moments on the outside world as several police and Defence Force staff walked him onto an Air Force Hercules bound for Auckland Prison.

Brenton Tarrant was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment without parole - the first time in New Zealand's history the sentence has been imposed - meaning he "will never see the light of day again", as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put it.

He had admitted murdering 51 people and attempted to murder 49 others in Christchurch last year.

Brenton Tarrant is ushered onto a RNZAF Hercules at Christchurch airport late Thursday evening to return to Auckland Prison. Photo / Jon Hicks

A photographer captured Tarrant being ushered up the loading ramp of an RNZAF Hercules at Christchurch Airport about 8.30pm yesterday, after Justice Cameron Mander sentenced him in the High Court at Christchurch.

He had arrived in the city on Sunday afternoon for the four-day sentencing.

The plane was bound for Auckland Prison at Paremoremo where he will spend the rest of his life.

Several armed police and Defence force staff can be seen ushering Tarrant onto the plane.

Tarrant is handcuffed and wearing a bulletproof vest and black helmet as he's led up the ramp.

Photographer Jon Hicks said the police Eagle helicopter had been in the air since after the sentencing at court, and followed Tarrant's convoy of vehicles to the airport.

It then hovered above during the approximate 3 minute exercise of unloading Tarrant from the van and into the Hercules accompanied by several officers.

Tarrant arriving in Christchurch on Sunday. Photo/ Supplied

As that happened, several other Armed Offenders Squad members stood around the plane keeping guard.

Hicks said police were busy searching vehicles and questioning people before Tarrant's convoy arrived and as he was being loaded onto the plane.

The sentencing

As he sat silent throughout the four-day sentencing, the victims and their families of his attack, stood strong and unleashed their feelings towards the 29-year-old Australian.

On March 15, 2019, Tarrant stormed two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayers and opened fire on men, women and children worshipping.

Justice Mander said Tarrant was "empty of any empathy" for his victims and "detached" and he appeared entirely self-centred.

He said Tarrant had "no apparent mental orders or psychiatric conditions" nor were any cognitive disorders present.

There was no evidence of a personality disorder – but his racist beliefs "developed and intensified" as he got older.

A psychologist said Tarrant "proudly" saw himself as a white European with air of superiority and grandiosity - which may reflect narcissistic traits.

He also told the psychologist that he no longer holds the beliefs – that they were "not real" and at the time of the attack he was in a "poisoned mental state" and was "terribly unhappy".

Mosque shooting survivor Abdul Aziz is held aloft as he thanks supporters outside the Christchurch High Court after Tarrant's sentencing to life imprisonment without parole yesterday. Photo / AP

He was "ostracised by society and "wanted to damage society as act of revenge".

Tarrant told the psychologist he "wasn't thinking right at the time" and was "acting on delusional beliefs".

However Justice Mander said that simply did not wash with him.

"Your recent self-generated denunciation of your extreme ideology requires circumspection," he said.

"It's uncorroborated, self-serving and a relatively recent phenomenon."