Police are urgently seeking anyone who saw two people present a firearm at another person in Alexandra this evening.

Shortly before 5pm the weapon was "repeatedly presented" at a person in the

Killarney St/Kenmare St area.

A man and a woman were inside the vehicle, a 1996 white GMC Sierra ute with the registration plate JDM303, police said.

"Those involved were known to each other and it is believed there's no risk to the wider public," a police statement said.

