Police responding to reports of a suspicious package on a bus near an Auckland mall have found no danger to the public.

Police cordoned off a major area near Glenfield Mall on Auckland's North Shore around 3.15pm after reports came in of a suspicious package on a bus.

The Police Specialist Search unit examined the package and have since established it poses no danger.

Cordons in place on Kaipatiki and Waverly Rds, Peach and Glenfield Rds, Bently Ave and Downing St, as well as Chivalry and Glenfield Rds are currently being lifted.

A Glenfield Mall spokeswoman said they had not been informed of anything suspicious in the area.

- More to come.