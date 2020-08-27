A child has died after a "tragic accident" at an Upper Hutt park.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Harcourt Park this morning, after a child was taken to a local medical centre with critical injuries at 11.40am.

Police said the child sadly died a short time later.

"While enquiries into the circumstances of this matter are still being undertaken, initial indications are that the child's injuries were the result of a tragic accident at an Upper Hutt park," police said in a statement.

Members of the public can expect to see a police presence at Harcourt Park this afternoon while enquiries continue.