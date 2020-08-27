The Hawke's Bay gannet season has come early, with thousands arriving prematurely at Cape Kidnappers.

About 6000 gannets are already building their nests at the extremity of the Cape, prompting a gannet tour company to bring its season forward.

The regular gannet season for Gannet Safaris Overland runs from September to April, but the tour company will open its doors on August 29.

General manager Sophie Phillips said while the exact reason for the early migration is unknown, a mild winter and warmer ocean temperatures may have bought food stocks, and therefore gannets, closer to shore.

"There is also a possibility the gannets that used to call White Island home migrated here following the eruption in December 2019," she said.

Gannet Safaris Overland run tours from its base in Te Awanga, over privately owned farmland to view the world's largest accessible mainland gannet colony.

Once hatched, gannet chicks must put on three kilos of weight to survive their maiden 2000km flight to Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

Phillips said they usually say goodbye to the gannets - which total around 20,000 across all their Cape Kidnappers nesting sites at the height of the season - around April when the water cools down and the birds migrate.

She said the number of gannets, which has been increasing year on year in Hawke's Bay, is expected to grow three to four per cent this season.

Gannet Safaris Overland, which runs two coach tours each day, has 10 experienced drivers.

"They are incredible birds, with beautiful markings and are just a joy to observe as they find a mate and build their nests, ready to welcome their chicks," Phillips added.