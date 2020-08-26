Today is the day the man behind the March 15 terror attack will find out his fate.

It is the day a decision will be made about whether he will ever have a chance to be released from prison or will stay behind bars until his death.

He has indicated he has nothing to say on the fourth and final day of the high profile sentencing hearing.

His victims have not been so quiet.

Ahmed Khan called for Brenton Tarrant to be given "the toughest punishment ever" in the history of New Zealand.

Sara Qasem, who lost her father, didn't hold back either.

"I am uncertain there will be enough justice for what has happened at the hands of a terrorist — that's you," she said.

Sazada Akhter, who will be in a wheelchair for the rest of her life after being shot at Al Noor, urged Tarrant to think about his actions.

"While you are in prison, please think about what you have done to me."

The last woman to read her victim impact statement in the High Court at Christchurch yesterday begged for Tarrant to be locked up until "his last breath, his last gasp".

"It will be a grave injustice if he should ever be given a second chance to walk in society again — the beautiful souls he murdered, they will never get a second chance," said Hamimah Tuyan whose husband was killed. "He does not deserve the privilege of walking free amongst us, the peace loving people.

"I have faith that on judgment day tomorrow, justice will be served."

On March 15, 2019 the Australian national stormed into two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayer and opened fire on men, women and children worshipping.

The 29-year-old initially pleaded not guilty to his offending but later changed his tune and admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one of engaging in a terrorist act laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

For his crimes — described by victims in court this week as gutless, evil, cowardly, heinous and disgusting — Tarrant will be sentenced to life in prison and a minimum non-parole period of 17 years must be imposed by law. However, it is understood the Crown is seeking a sentence of life with no parole.

This morning's sentencing will begin at 10am with submissions from Christchurch Crown Solicitor Mark Zarifeh.

Then Pip Hall QC — who was assigned as stand-by counsel for Tarrant after he sacked his legal team — will make a brief submission on behalf of the convicted mass murderer.

Tarrant told Justice Mander he had no intention of addressing the court on anything to do with his final sentence.

The court will then hear from Kerry Cook, a lawyer appointed to assist Justice Mander on any legal issues relating to the self-representing killer.

Justice Mander will then hand down the final sentence.

It will come as a great relief to the hundreds of people directly impacted by the horrific attacks.

Ninety-one people — including those who were shot, witnessed the massacre and family members of those murdered and wounded — have stood before Tarrant this week to tell him how his actions have changed their lives.

Many begged Justice Cameron Mander to keep him locked up forever.

Tuyan, one of the last of the almost 100 victims to address the court, said her husband Zekeriah was the last to die of the injuries he sustained after being shot in the chest at the Al Noor Mosque.

His life was saved that day — but the bullets that ripped through his body caused too much damage for him to survive.

On May 2 — 48 days after the terror attack — the 42-year-old father-of-two died in Christchurch Hospital.

"He was my bodyguard, my problem solver, my best friend ... (after) you put bullets into my husband he fought death — 48 days, 18 surgeries until his death," she said.

Her children ask where their father is, they yearn for him when they see other boys with their own dads.

"I see the longing in my sons' eyes as they see other boys ... with their fathers. How do I, their mum, console their aching hearts?" Hamimah said.

"They loved him so much ... now their father will not be here to celebrate their future successes nor be by their sides to support them and comfort them in their times of defeat."

She directly addressed Tarrant in court.

"You killed 51 — they left behind 34 spouses, 92 children and more than 100 siblings who now have to endure the life sentence of being without their loved ones," she said.

"You admitted 40 counts of attempted murder ... innocent men and women and children as they were praying peacefully."

She described Tarrant as a bully and a terrorist who was filled with violence, fear, arrogance.

"You wanted to instil fear in us — think about it, it was your fear and your arrogance that has been the reason why you are there in dock and I am here standing talking to you, being the voice of my husband."

Tuyan's statement came at the end of a day of tears, anger, bravery and growing defiance against the killer from victims. They called him a monster, a beast, "son of the devil" and "the biggest loser".

Originally just 66 people were scheduled to read Victim Impact Statements, however as the proceedings went on almost 30 more who had written statements to be read privately by Justice Mander came forward. A source said they felt safer and more confident in doing so after seeing their brothers and sisters face the killer and the court.

None of Tarrant's family have been in court this week for the unprecedented sentencing.