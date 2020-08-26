Five people who have tested positive Covid-19 in the last two to three of days have been linked to a Mt Roskill church.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today urged anyone who attended a church services at Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship church on August 8, 9, 11 to contact Healthline.

He also urged anyone who went to a wedding there on Friday August 7 to call Healthline.

Bloomfield said those who tested positive connected to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship Church were not linked to the cluster, so they were currently a mini-cluster.

He said he expected the cases to be linked to the existing cluster, but an epidemiological link was yet to be established.

Genomic sequencing is underway.

Today, New Zealand saw five new cases of Covid-19.

There are three new community cases, one of which is under investigation.

Two are imported cases - a female in her 50s and a man in his 30s. They have been transferred to the Jet Park Hotel.

It takes the country's number of active cases to 134 - 21 of those are international imports.

Nine people are in hospital with Covid-19 - three patients in a critical condition. Two patients are in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition, three at North Shore Hospital and four at Middlemore Hospital.

A case reported yesterday is now also under investigation and genome sequencing is underway.