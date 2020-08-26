National leader Judith Collins will continue to press the Government in Question Time this afternoon over its decision not to extend the wage subsidy scheme.

And her health spokesman, Shane Reti, will question Health Minister Chris Hipkins on the Covid-19 testing regime.

Collins will go head–to-head with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at roughly 2pm today.

Ardern will be forced to defend the fact that, despite Auckland's lockdown being extended, the wage subsidy scheme will not be.

Advertisement

Collins this morning called this "anti the New Zealand way".

Specifically, Collins will probe Ardern's comments that a wage subsidy extension would "require an entirely different process and regime".

She will also question the Prime Minister over the Covid-19 testing at the border testing regime.