A shopper who was wearing a facemask and was later found infected with Covid-19 spent around an hour at lunchtime in the country's largest supermarket last week.

Foodstuffs NZ say they have been notified by public health authorities that a customer who tested positive with Covid after shopping at the Lincoln Rd Pak'nSave visited the store on Tuesday, August 18, not Monday as the store was initially notified.

They were in the West Auckland store between midday and 1pm.

"The date was initially thought to be Monday 17 August, however, this had since been updated by ARPHS to Tuesday 18th August and teams at Pak'nSave Lincoln Road have been updated," said a spokesperson this afternoon.

"In line with general advice to the community under alert level 3, public health guidance to customers who may have been at Pak'nSave Lincoln Road at any time on Tuesday 18th August is to continue to being vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms."

Anyone showing symptoms was urged to stay home and call Healthline for advice, and get tested as soon as possible.

The shopper tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Staff are being reassured they are considered a casual contact and there is no need to self-isolate or be tested if they unwittingly came into contact with the infected person.

"The DHB have defined them as a casual contact and are considered very low risk - this means no one in our team needs to self-isolate or be tested as a result of this casual contact," the team briefing read that was later posted to a West Auckland community Facebook page.

It outlines measures to keep staff safe at work during alert level 3 including strong cleaning, sanitising, social distancing and personal hygiene controls.

A spokesperson said health and safety of customers was the company's top priority and all best practice protocols were being followed in-store. This involved heightened cleaning measures, using perspex screens and managing customer numbers in store and displaying the Covid Tracer QR code.

At this stage staff are not required to wear masks.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has been approached for comment.