GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS DETAILS AND LANGUAGE WHICH READERS MIGHT FIND UPSETTING

Mosque gunman Brenton Harrison Tarrant has been asked to recall how he felt when his own father died and "multiply that by 51" during another highly-charged emotional court session this afternoon.

Nearly 100 victims of the March 15, 2019 mosque shootings have now stood in Christchurch's High Court to tell Tarrant, 29, how his terror attack has shattered their lives.

He's been branded a loser, gutless coward, racist, a nobody, and a rat that deserves to be sentenced to death.

Advertisement

There has also been Quran verses read aloud, spontaneous bursts of applause and chants of "Allahu akbar", and photographs of loved ones clutched and held high in the courtroom.

Ahmed Khan gives his statement at the High Court in Christchurch. Photo / Pool

This afternoon, Ahmed Khan called for Tarrant to be given "the toughest punishment ever" in the history of New Zealand.

He referred to the death of Tarrant's own father and asked him to think of how he felt at the time.

"Multiply that by 51," he said, also referring to Tarrant's mother Sharon.

Tarrant showed no emotion.

"You texted your mother before the attack . . . that shows how selfish you are," Khan said.

"You will go down in history as the man who has brought shame to the Tarrant family.

"You will forever be known as a failed terrorist… but did not success in spreading your ideology."

Advertisement

Sazada Akhter told the court she would be in a wheelchair for the rest of her life. Photo / Pool

Sazada Akhter sat in her wheelchair and cried as her harrowing victim impact statement was read to the court.

The 26-year-old revealed how she was planning to have a baby when the heavily-armed Tarrant stormed the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave.

From the women's prayer room, she heard gunfire and ran outside.

"I was running away from him and he shot me," she said.

"I fell on the road, I didn't know if he had shot me or I had fallen. I thought I was going to die, I started reciting the Quran."

She spent many days in hospital unable to speak – and in total, more than a month in critical care.

Advertisement

Then, she was told she would never walk again.

"I thought, why be alive," she said.

"Every moment is still very hard . . . I can't sleep. I have lots of problems all over my body. I can't do anything normal anymore.

"I'm in a wheelchair for the rest of my life."

She had to leave the courtroom as her statement continued to be read.

Advertisement

In it she vowed to have a good life and spoke of her goal to become a teacher.

"While you are in prison, please think about what you have done to me," she urged the killer.

"I will survive. I will achieve my goals and dreams."

The 29-year-old Australian national initially pleaded not guilty to his offending but later admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one of engaging in a terrorist act laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

He is being sentenced this week at the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Cameron Mander.

John Milne holds a photograph of his son, Sayyad Milne, who was killed during the terror attacks. Photo / Pool

Grieving father John Milne took three photographs of his slain 14-year-old son Sayyad Milne into the courtroom – and wanted the judge, and the killer who he referred to in court by his Christian name, to keep copies.

Advertisement

Moving away usual victim impact statements, he began by saying, "He tangata, he tangata, he tangata. The people, the people, the people."

Milne described hearing how his son had been shot dead at Al Noor Mosque in a "callous, deliberate act of terror".

"You Brenton, were the gunman. The killer of 51 defenceless men, women and little children," he said.

"I have forgiven you Brenton. Even though you murdered my 14-year-old son Sayyad."

The murder had left a huge hole in his heart that would only heal when he saw his son again in heaven, Milne said.

"I hope to see you there too Brenton. And if you get the chance, I would love you to say sorry to Sayyad. I am sure he has forgiven you too."

Advertisement

Milne thanked Tarrant for eventually pleading guilty to the murders and saving "so much extra pain".

"I'm a victim but here's the real victim," he said, holding up a photograph of his son. He added that he wants Tarrant to keep a copy.

"Once again, you are forgiven unconditionally, Brenton. Please remember his name Sayyaad. S.A.Y.Y.A.D."

Milne concluded by saying that he wanted Tarrant now to be sent back to Australia.

The court also heard from an Afghani refugee who chased and challenged the mosque gunman acknowledged by Justice Mander for his astonishing bravery.

Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah was praised for his courage. Photo / Pool

Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah was hailed a hero for saving lives at the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch – the gunman's second target.

Advertisement

Wahabzadah chased the rampaging shooter and drew gunfire from just metres away.

Desperate to defend himself, he grabbed an Eftpos-card reader and threw it at him.

The court has already heard this week how Wahabzadah then picked up a discarded firearm and tried to fire it at the killer.

Wahabzadah told Tarrant in the dock he should feel grateful there were no bullets left in the gun, "or it would have been a different story".

As he left the courtroom today, Justice Mander stopped him.

"Before you go," the judge said, "I've seen the video and I want to acknowledge what courage."

Advertisement

It prompted a spontaneous round of applause in courtroom's public gallery.

Matiullah Safi was shot and killed during the Christchurch mosque attacks. Photo / Pool

There was also a powerful tribute from the five sons of murder victim Matiullah Safi.

They stood together and confronted the terrorist.

"He has no love, no remorse and no compassion and I do not expect him to," said son Jibran Safi.

"He is a loner, a big fat loser – a coward and a pathetic human being. He does not deserve this platform that we have given him in the last two days.

"I want you to know you have not broken our society.

Advertisement

"We are not broken because of your actions, we are even more integrated as a society.

"You will not be remembered. You are a nobody. You will rot in jail alone."

The brothers then, together, shouted at the killer, united and defiant.

Jibran Safi described the gunman as a "pathetic human being". Photo / Pool

Hisham Alzarzour escaped war torn Syria with his wife Susan to have a better life in New Zealand.

He had planned to read his statement but decided not to – he did not want the gunman to hear the impact the shooting had on him.

Alzarzour was shot in the hip at Al Noor.

Advertisement

He has had multiple surgeries and still suffers pain – both physically and mentally.

"You are a coward, and you will be in hell," he said to Tarrant.

Esam Alzhqhoul said Tarrant had stolen the most precious thing in New Zealand - peace. Photo / File

Esam Alzhqhoul blasted Tarrant and urged all Kiwis to learn more about Islam.

"Ignorance is the biggest enemy of all of us," he said.

"You hid behind your guns to kill women and children – a 3-year-old child, you looked him in the eye and you killed him.

"You have chosen New Zealand; it's a peaceful country where people have no such experience, to increase your chance of staying alive.

Advertisement

"You made sure to choose a country that allows you to walk out alive.

"You have stolen the most precious thing in New Zealand – peace. But the whole country stands against you."

The sentencing hearing is expected to finish tomorrow.