A man who denies murdering Coubin Arerua Tamatoa-Makaea at a Whenuapai property can now be identified.

Isaac Harnwell appeared today at the High Court at Auckland, where his lawyer Jenny Verry entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald said his name suppression order lapsed today.

The judge set a trial date for August next year and the accused, who is from Whangārei, was remanded in custody.

Emergency services were first called to help Tamatoa-Makaea on Trig Rd just before 2am on August 5.

The 31-year-old died at the scene.