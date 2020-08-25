Hamilton's Fraser High School was put in lockdown this afternoon after a youth "known to the school" made threats against staff and students.

Parents of students received the news via text message from the school this afternoon.

The message reads that the school was put into lockdown at 2.23pm because the school was notified that a "youth known to the school, intended to endanger the safety of self, of staff and possibly students".

"The police were called as per protocol."

Advertisement

The text went on to urge parents not to go to the school.

"We will let you know when the youth is managed by police."

However, when contacted Waikato police Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell said none of his staff were at the scene.

A parent texted her son - who is currently in class - who confirmed they were in lockdown.

However, parents were texted shortly before 3pm to say the lockdown was over.

"The lockdown is now finished. School is reopened. We thank you all for your co-operation," the text read.

Police are due to send out a statement on the incident shortly but confirmed it had been resolved.