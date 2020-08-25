The family of an Arrowtown teenager who died in a car crash near Millbrook Resort on Saturday night has paid tribute to her in the Otago Daily Times today.

Allanah Megan Walker, 17, died, and two others were injured, in the two-car crash in Malaghans Rd shortly before 9.20pm on Saturday.

A death notice in the ODT said Walker was the "awesome and amazing daughter of Sarah and the late Brendon (Frog), loved crazy big sister of Ethan", and granddaughter of Rosemary and Wayne Hill, of Queenstown.

A service will be held for Walker in Queenstown on Thursday.

Police said a man in his 20s remained in hospital with serious injuries, and inquiries into the crash were ongoing.