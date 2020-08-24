Newly registered Advance NZ has received this year's second-largest political donation – $65,600 - from a newly set up company under its co-leader's name.

The donation is second only in size to a $100,000 Act Party donation, from Dame Jenny Gibbs, in May.

It's the latest in a string of election-year party donations, including hundreds of thousands of dollars to Labour, National, Act and the Greens.

Advance NZ – the party co-led by former National MP Jami-Lee Ross – effectively merged with the Public Party, led by Billy Te Kahika, last month.

Te Kahika has a number of controversial views, including that Covid-19 was a bioweapon designed to be used on civilians around the world.

The $65,600 donation, published by the Electoral Commission today, shows the sum was given to the Advance NZ party by the Public Party, through a company called Rubicon Crossing 2020.

Companies Office records show that the company was set up on May 25 this year and registered by Michael Stace – the Public Party's secretary.

Stace owns 50 per cent of Rubicon Crossing, along with William (Billy) Te Kahika.

The name of this company is an apparent reference to the phrase "to cross the Rubicon" – meaning to take a step committing to a course of action where there is no turning back.

It was coined in relation to Julius Caesar taking his army across the Rubicon River in 49 BC, which ultimately led to the rise of his dictatorial rule of Rome.

According to New Zealand's donation rules, any donation exceeding $30,000 has to be declared to the commission.

Electoral Commission records show that Rubicon donated to Advance NZ four times in August: Close to $40,000 on the 17th, $3500 on the 14th, $22,500 on the 13th and $70 on the 10th.

So far this year, Labour has been given $150,000 in donations over $30,000.

Some $40,000 of this sum was from Rail and Maritime Transport Union, $30,000 was from Dinesh Khadka, another $30,000 came from Harvey Daniel and $50,000 from Mark Todd.

Of over $30,000 donations declared, National got $100,000 from two separate $50,000 donations, from Christopher and Banks Ltd and from the DHC trust.

The Greens received $233,000 worth of donations over $30,000 so far this year – $60,000 of which was donated by their own MPs.

But the Greens are a whisker behind Act, which has received $235,000 in declared donations so far this year.

Donors include Graeme Edwards, Christopher Reeve and Murray Chandler.

The Electoral Commission's records show the New Zealand First party has not received a single donation over $30,000 so far this year.